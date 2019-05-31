202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 11:06 am 05/31/2019 11:06am
Share

30 industrials 24896.73 down 273.15 or -1.09 percent

20 transportation 9792.96 down 133.51 or -1.34 percent

15 utilities 777.99 down 3.61 or -0.46 percent

65 stocks 8269.01 down 87.24 or -1.04 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!