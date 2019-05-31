202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 10:06 am 05/31/2019 10:06am
Share

30 industrials 24885.58 down 284.30 or -1.13 percent

20 transportation 9772.32 down 154.15 or -1.55 percent

15 utilities 781.37 down 0.23 or -0.03 percent

65 stocks 8268.69 down 87.56 or -1.05 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!