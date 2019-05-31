New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12263.52 down 130.13 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2436.15 down 20.51 NASDAQ: Composite 7465.72 down 102.00 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12263.52 down 130.13 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2436.15 down 20.51 NASDAQ: Composite 7465.72 down 102.00 Standard and Poors 500 2756.16 down 32.70 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.