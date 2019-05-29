New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12358.17 down 107.73 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2464.34 up 5.57 NASDAQ: Composite 7533.68 down 73.67 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12358.17 down 107.73 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2464.34 up 5.57 NASDAQ: Composite 7533.68 down 73.67 Standard and Poors 500 2777.01 down 25.38 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.