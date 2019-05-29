30 industrials 25062.73 down 285.04 or -1.12 percent 20 transportation 9923.07 down 82.90 or -0.83 percent 15 utilities 781.00 down 10.96 or -1.38 percent 65 stocks 8333.95 down 92.22 or -1.09 percent

30 industrials 25062.73 down 285.04 or -1.12 percent 20 transportation 9923.07 down 82.90 or -0.83 percent 15 utilities 781.00 down 10.96 or -1.38 percent 65 stocks 8333.95 down 92.22 or -1.09 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.