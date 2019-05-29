30 industrials 25014.53 down 333.24 or -1.31 percent 20 transportation 9897.21 down 108.76 or -1.09 percent 15 utilities 782.79 down 9.17 or -1.16 percent 65 stocks 8322.50 down 103.67 or -1.23 percent

30 industrials 25014.53 down 333.24 or -1.31 percent 20 transportation 9897.21 down 108.76 or -1.09 percent 15 utilities 782.79 down 9.17 or -1.16 percent 65 stocks 8322.50 down 103.67 or -1.23 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.