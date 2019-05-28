30 industrials 25516.17 down 69.52 or -0.27 percent 20 transportation 10060.19 down 77.40 or -0.76 percent 15 utilities 798.84 down 5.87 or -0.73 percent 65 stocks 8482.50 down 40.51 or -0.48 percent

30 industrials 25516.17 down 69.52 or -0.27 percent 20 transportation 10060.19 down 77.40 or -0.76 percent 15 utilities 798.84 down 5.87 or -0.73 percent 65 stocks 8482.50 down 40.51 or -0.48 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.