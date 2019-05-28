New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12533.21 down 48.15 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2471.06 down 18.90 NASDAQ: Composite 7643.07 up 6.07 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12533.21 down 48.15 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2471.06 down 18.90 NASDAQ: Composite 7643.07 up 6.07 Standard and Poors 500 2818.84 down 7.22