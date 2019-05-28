202
By The Associated Press May 28, 2019 2:37 pm 05/28/2019 02:37pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12533.21 down 48.15

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2471.06 down 18.90

NASDAQ: Composite 7643.07 up 6.07

Standard and Poors 500 2818.84 down 7.22

