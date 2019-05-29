202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 1:36 pm 05/29/2019 01:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25076.25 down 271.52 or -1.07 percent

20 transportation 9936.07 down 69.90 or -0.70 percent

15 utilities 786.47 down 5.49 or -0.69 percent

65 stocks 8349.32 down 76.85 or -0.91 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!