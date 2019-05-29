New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12341.41 down 124.49 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2458.83 up 0.05 NASDAQ: Composite 7525.87 down 81.48 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12341.41 down 124.49 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2458.83 up 0.05 NASDAQ: Composite 7525.87 down 81.48 Standard and Poors 500 2773.37 down 29.02 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.