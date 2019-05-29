202
By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 12:36 pm 05/29/2019 12:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12352.86 down 113.04

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2460.40 up 1.63

NASDAQ: Composite 7534.40 down 72.95

Standard and Poors 500 2776.62 down 25.77

