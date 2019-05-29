New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12371.89 down 94.00 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2456.89 down 1.88 NASDAQ: Composite 7546.32 down 61.03 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12371.89 down 94.00 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2456.89 down 1.88 NASDAQ: Composite 7546.32 down 61.03 Standard and Poors 500 2781.42 down 20.97 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.