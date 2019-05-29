30 industrials 25124.43 down 223.34 or -0.88 percent 20 transportation 9937.14 down 68.83 or -0.69 percent 15 utilities 789.53 down 2.43 or -0.31 percent 65 stocks 8364.38 down 61.79 or -0.73 percent

30 industrials 25124.43 down 223.34 or -0.88 percent 20 transportation 9937.14 down 68.83 or -0.69 percent 15 utilities 789.53 down 2.43 or -0.31 percent 65 stocks 8364.38 down 61.79 or -0.73 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.