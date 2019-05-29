202
By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 10:37 am 05/29/2019 10:37am
30 industrials 25206.26 down 141.51 or -0.56 percent

20 transportation 9966.37 down 39.60 or -0.40 percent

15 utilities 791.70 down 0.26 or -0.03 percent

65 stocks 8390.20 down 35.97 or -0.43 percent

