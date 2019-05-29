202
By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 10:37 am 05/29/2019 10:37am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12399.45 down 66.45

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2461.81 up 3.04

NASDAQ: Composite 7578.77 down 28.58

Standard and Poors 500 2791.00 down 11.39

