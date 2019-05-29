202
By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 10:06 am 05/29/2019 10:06am
30 industrials 25141.22 down 206.55 or -0.81 percent

20 transportation 9920.92 down 85.05 or -0.85 percent

15 utilities 793.34 up 1.38 or 0.17 percent

65 stocks 8371.11 down 55.06 or -0.65 percent

