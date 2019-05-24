30 industrials 25610.03 up 119.56 or 0.47 percent 20 transportation 10135.49 down 36.12 or -0.36 percent 15 utilities 806.98 down 0.24 or -0.03 percent 65 stocks 8531.38 up 14.73 or 0.17 percent

30 industrials 25610.03 up 119.56 or 0.47 percent 20 transportation 10135.49 down 36.12 or -0.36 percent 15 utilities 806.98 down 0.24 or -0.03 percent 65 stocks 8531.38 up 14.73 or 0.17 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.