202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 2:36 pm 05/24/2019 02:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25575.04 up 84.57 or 0.33 percent

20 transportation 10126.31 down 45.30 or -0.45 percent

15 utilities 806.17 down 1.05 or -0.13 percent

65 stocks 8521.27 up 4.62 or 0.05 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!