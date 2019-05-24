30 industrials 25575.04 up 84.57 or 0.33 percent 20 transportation 10126.31 down 45.30 or -0.45 percent 15 utilities 806.17 down 1.05 or -0.13 percent 65 stocks 8521.27 up 4.62 or 0.05 percent

30 industrials 25575.04 up 84.57 or 0.33 percent 20 transportation 10126.31 down 45.30 or -0.45 percent 15 utilities 806.17 down 1.05 or -0.13 percent 65 stocks 8521.27 up 4.62 or 0.05 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.