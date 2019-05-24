202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 1:07 pm 05/24/2019 01:07pm
Share

30 industrials 25621.33 up 130.86 or 0.51 percent

20 transportation 10145.44 down 26.17 or -0.26 percent

15 utilities 807.29 up 0.07 or 0.01 percent

65 stocks 8536.23 up 19.58 or 0.23 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!