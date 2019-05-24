30 industrials 25621.33 up 130.86 or 0.51 percent 20 transportation 10145.44 down 26.17 or -0.26 percent 15 utilities 807.29 up 0.07 or 0.01 percent 65 stocks 8536.23 up 19.58 or 0.23 percent

