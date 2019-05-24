202
By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 12:36 pm 05/24/2019 12:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12576.29 up 51.29

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2489.19 up 4.23

NASDAQ: Composite 7657.89 up 29.60

Standard and Poors 500 2829.19 up 6.95

