By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 11:06 am 05/24/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 25501.79 up 11.32 or 0.04 percent

20 transportation 10077.82 down 93.79 or -0.92 percent

15 utilities 808.93 up 1.71 or 0.21 percent

65 stocks 8501.99 down 14.66 or -0.17 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

