By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 11:36 am 05/23/2019 11:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12525.03 down 146.96

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2485.46 down 59.47

NASDAQ: Composite 7641.44 down 109.40

Standard and Poors 500 2821.13 down 35.14

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

