New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12512.80 down 159.19 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2479.26 down 65.68 NASDAQ: Composite 7627.10 down 123.74 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12512.80 down 159.19 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2479.26 down 65.68 NASDAQ: Composite 7627.10 down 123.74 Standard and Poors 500 2820.32 down 35.95 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.