30 industrials 25462.87 down 313.74 or -1.22 percent 20 transportation 10159.88 down 173.10 or -1.68 percent 15 utilities 806.47 up 5.95 or 0.74 percent 65 stocks 8507.50 down 85.90 or -1.00 percent

30 industrials 25462.87 down 313.74 or -1.22 percent 20 transportation 10159.88 down 173.10 or -1.68 percent 15 utilities 806.47 up 5.95 or 0.74 percent 65 stocks 8507.50 down 85.90 or -1.00 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.