202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 3:06 pm 05/23/2019 03:06pm
Share

30 industrials 25351.00 down 425.61 or -1.65 percent

20 transportation 10123.26 down 209.72 or -2.03 percent

15 utilities 805.24 up 4.72 or 0.59 percent

65 stocks 8476.07 down 117.33 or -1.37 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!