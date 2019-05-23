New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12469.11 down 202.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2473.67 down 71.27 NASDAQ: Composite 7591.71 down 159.13 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12469.11 down 202.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2473.67 down 71.27 NASDAQ: Composite 7591.71 down 159.13 Standard and Poors 500 2808.62 down 47.65 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.