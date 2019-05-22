30 industrials 25784.21 down 93.12 or -0.36 percent 20 transportation 10324.68 down 186.19 or -1.77 percent 15 utilities 799.60 up 7.67 or 0.97 percent 65 stocks 8591.40 down 43.35 or -0.50 percent

30 industrials 25784.21 down 93.12 or -0.36 percent 20 transportation 10324.68 down 186.19 or -1.77 percent 15 utilities 799.60 up 7.67 or 0.97 percent 65 stocks 8591.40 down 43.35 or -0.50 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.