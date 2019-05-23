30 industrials 25386.49 down 390.12 or -1.51 percent 20 transportation 10181.79 down 151.19 or -1.46 percent 15 utilities 805.79 up 5.27 or 0.66 percent 65 stocks 8496.32 down 97.08 or -1.13 percent

30 industrials 25386.49 down 390.12 or -1.51 percent 20 transportation 10181.79 down 151.19 or -1.46 percent 15 utilities 805.79 up 5.27 or 0.66 percent 65 stocks 8496.32 down 97.08 or -1.13 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.