New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12684.61 down 36.11 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.60 down 29.01 NASDAQ: Composite 7760.90 down 24.82 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12684.61 down 36.11 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.60 down 29.01 NASDAQ: Composite 7760.90 down 24.82 Standard and Poors 500 2858.75 down 5.61 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.