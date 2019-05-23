New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12542.69 down 129.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2491.09 down 53.85 NASDAQ: Composite 7648.91 down 101.94 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12542.69 down 129.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2491.09 down 53.85 NASDAQ: Composite 7648.91 down 101.94 Standard and Poors 500 2825.68 down 30.59 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.