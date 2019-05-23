New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12517.99 down 154.00 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2495.52 down 49.42 NASDAQ: Composite 7639.06 down 111.78 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12517.99 down 154.00 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2495.52 down 49.42 NASDAQ: Composite 7639.06 down 111.78 Standard and Poors 500 2821.44 down 34.83 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.