202
By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 10:06 am 05/23/2019 10:06am
30 industrials 25378.06 down 398.55 or -1.55 percent

20 transportation 10123.93 down 209.05 or -2.02 percent

15 utilities 801.87 up 1.35 or 0.17 percent

65 stocks 8475.21 down 118.19 or -1.38 percent

