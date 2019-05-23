30 industrials 25378.06 down 398.55 or -1.55 percent 20 transportation 10123.93 down 209.05 or -2.02 percent 15 utilities 801.87 up 1.35 or 0.17 percent 65 stocks 8475.21 down 118.19 or -1.38 percent

30 industrials 25378.06 down 398.55 or -1.55 percent 20 transportation 10123.93 down 209.05 or -2.02 percent 15 utilities 801.87 up 1.35 or 0.17 percent 65 stocks 8475.21 down 118.19 or -1.38 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.