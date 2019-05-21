30 industrials 25870.52 up 190.62 or 0.74 percent 20 transportation 10541.78 up 80.05 or 0.77 percent 15 utilities 795.48 up 4.29 or 0.54 percent 65 stocks 8646.53 up 61.34 or 0.71 percent

30 industrials 25870.52 up 190.62 or 0.74 percent 20 transportation 10541.78 up 80.05 or 0.77 percent 15 utilities 795.48 up 4.29 or 0.54 percent 65 stocks 8646.53 up 61.34 or 0.71 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.