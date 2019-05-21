202
By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 3:06 pm 05/21/2019 03:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12723.02 up 106.22

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2568.59 up 17.97

NASDAQ: Composite 7788.47 up 86.10

Standard and Poors 500 2865.71 up 25.48

