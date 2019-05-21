New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12723.02 up 106.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2568.59 up 17.97 NASDAQ: Composite 7788.47 up 86.10 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12723.02 up 106.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2568.59 up 17.97 NASDAQ: Composite 7788.47 up 86.10 Standard and Poors 500 2865.71 up 25.48 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.