202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 2:06 pm 05/21/2019 02:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12722.91 up 106.11

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2566.98 up 16.36

NASDAQ: Composite 7796.57 up 94.19

Standard and Poors 500 2866.74 up 26.51

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!