New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12717.38 up 100.58 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2568.35 up 17.73 NASDAQ: Composite 7788.85 up 86.47 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12717.38 up 100.58 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2568.35 up 17.73 NASDAQ: Composite 7788.85 up 86.47 Standard and Poors 500 2864.60 up 24.37 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.