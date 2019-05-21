30 industrials 25824.07 up 144.17 or 0.56 percent 20 transportation 10537.24 up 75.51 or 0.72 percent 15 utilities 798.03 up 6.84 or 0.86 percent 65 stocks 8641.35 up 56.16 or 0.65 percent
30 industrials 25824.07 up 144.17 or 0.56 percent
20 transportation 10537.24 up 75.51 or 0.72 percent
15 utilities 798.03 up 6.84 or 0.86 percent
65 stocks 8641.35 up 56.16 or 0.65 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.