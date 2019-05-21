30 industrials 25821.58 up 141.68 or 0.55 percent 20 transportation 10539.58 up 77.85 or 0.74 percent 15 utilities 797.74 up 6.55 or 0.83 percent 65 stocks 8640.84 up 55.65 or 0.65 percent

30 industrials 25821.58 up 141.68 or 0.55 percent 20 transportation 10539.58 up 77.85 or 0.74 percent 15 utilities 797.74 up 6.55 or 0.83 percent 65 stocks 8640.84 up 55.65 or 0.65 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.