New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12725.73 up 108.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.18 up 22.56 NASDAQ: Composite 7795.99 up 93.62 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12725.73 up 108.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.18 up 22.56 NASDAQ: Composite 7795.99 up 93.62 Standard and Poors 500 2867.89 up 27.66 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.