202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 11:06 am 05/21/2019 11:06am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12725.73 up 108.92

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.18 up 22.56

NASDAQ: Composite 7795.99 up 93.62

Standard and Poors 500 2867.89 up 27.66

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!