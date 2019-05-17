New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12670.93 down 67.43 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2557.40 down 15.43 NASDAQ: Composite 7829.92 down 68.12 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12670.93 down 67.43 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2557.40 down 15.43 NASDAQ: Composite 7829.92 down 68.12 Standard and Poors 500 2864.25 down 12.07 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.