202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 2:36 pm 05/17/2019 02:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25883.03 up 20.35 or 0.08 percent

20 transportation 10565.87 down 39.74 or -0.37 percent

15 utilities 792.01 up 5.69 or 0.72 percent

65 stocks 8647.69 up 5.87 or 0.07 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!