30 industrials 25893.47 up 30.79 or 0.12 percent 20 transportation 10592.12 down 13.49 or -0.13 percent 15 utilities 790.04 up 3.72 or 0.47 percent 65 stocks 8651.64 up 9.82 or 0.11 percent

30 industrials 25893.47 up 30.79 or 0.12 percent 20 transportation 10592.12 down 13.49 or -0.13 percent 15 utilities 790.04 up 3.72 or 0.47 percent 65 stocks 8651.64 up 9.82 or 0.11 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.