202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 1:36 pm 05/17/2019 01:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25893.47 up 30.79 or 0.12 percent

20 transportation 10592.12 down 13.49 or -0.13 percent

15 utilities 790.04 up 3.72 or 0.47 percent

65 stocks 8651.64 up 9.82 or 0.11 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!