By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 12:36 pm 05/17/2019 12:36pm
30 industrials 25853.85 down 8.83 or -0.03 percent

20 transportation 10562.89 down 42.72 or -0.40 percent

15 utilities 789.04 up 2.72 or 0.35 percent

65 stocks 8636.02 down 5.80 or -0.07 percent

