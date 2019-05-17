New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12694.54 down 43.82 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2562.89 down 9.94 NASDAQ: Composite 7856.84 down 41.21 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12694.54 down 43.82 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2562.89 down 9.94 NASDAQ: Composite 7856.84 down 41.21 Standard and Poors 500 2870.27 down 6.05 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.