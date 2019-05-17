New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12711.14 down 27.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2560.84 down 11.99 NASDAQ: Composite 7868.27 down 29.78 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12711.14 down 27.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2560.84 down 11.99 NASDAQ: Composite 7868.27 down 29.78 Standard and Poors 500 2874.76 down 1.56 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.