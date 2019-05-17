New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12693.70 down 44.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2567.54 down 5.29 NASDAQ: Composite 7868.62 down 29.43 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12693.70 down 44.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2567.54 down 5.29 NASDAQ: Composite 7868.62 down 29.43 Standard and Poors 500 2869.41 down 6.91 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.