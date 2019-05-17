30 industrials 25825.21 down 37.47 or -0.14 percent 20 transportation 10534.65 down 70.96 or -0.67 percent 15 utilities 787.08 up 0.76 or 0.10 percent 65 stocks 8620.94 down 20.88 or -0.24 percent

30 industrials 25825.21 down 37.47 or -0.14 percent 20 transportation 10534.65 down 70.96 or -0.67 percent 15 utilities 787.08 up 0.76 or 0.10 percent 65 stocks 8620.94 down 20.88 or -0.24 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.