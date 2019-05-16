202
May 16, 2019 3:06 pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12760.31 up 108.02

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2574.14 up 12.36

NASDAQ: Composite 7910.05 up 87.90

Standard and Poors 500 2882.84 up 31.88

