New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12751.50 up 99.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2574.01 up 12.22 NASDAQ: Composite 7897.59 up 75.44 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12751.50 up 99.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2574.01 up 12.22 NASDAQ: Composite 7897.59 up 75.44 Standard and Poors 500 2879.83 up 28.87 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.