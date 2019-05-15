New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12671.05 up 51.05 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2562.18 up 13.31 NASDAQ: Composite 7834.02 up 99.52 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12671.05 up 51.05 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2562.18 up 13.31 NASDAQ: Composite 7834.02 up 99.52 Standard and Poors 500 2856.45 up 22.04 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.